Guitar prodigy to perform in Plattsburgh

PLATTSURGH | Eric Gales has been hailed as the second coming of guitar legend Jimi Hendrix.

Hearing the 43 year old Tennessee native play, it’s not difficult to see why.

Gales’ passion for the guitar shines through on every song he plays. In more ways than one, his performances are electric — reminiscent of the heyday of rock and roll, when massive acts like Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton ruled the radiowaves.

He’ll land in Plattsburgh next month, another nationally-renown act performing in the Lake City under the Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz banner.

“If I touch one person before the end of the show, then my job is done,” Gales said.

His set is slated for Feb. 2 at Retro Live on Margaret Street, 8-11 p.m.

It’s no surprise that the man has mastered the art of heavy, powerful licks and guitar solos that rival the greats. Gales has been playing since he was a kid, hailed as a child prodigy at the age of 16 after releasing his 1991 album “The Eric Gales Band” on Elektra Records.

He’s since released 14 studio albums, played with Santana and was on the Experience Hendrix tour with Billy Cox and Mitch Mitchell.

Gales grew up in a musical family.

His two brothers, Eugene and “Little Jimmy King,” each played instruments themselves and have played alongside Eric at one time or another.

He was set to reunite with one of his brothers on stage in Memphis, Tennessee for the first time in over 20 years on Jan. 20.

Tickets to Gales’ show are selling for $15 per person in advance, $18 at the door.

Find out more by visiting plattsburghbluesandjazz.com.