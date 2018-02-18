Gun control, domestic violence take spotlight in Congressional forum

× Expand Pete DeMola Ronald Kim delivers comments at the “The People’s Forum: A Truly Transparent Town Hall” at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Hawkins Hall on Saturday, Feb. 17. PLATTSBURGH | National headlines dominated a town hall discussion between the candidates seeking Rep. Elise Stefanik’s seat on Saturday. In the wake of a massacre in Florida that saw a teenage gunman kill 17 people, Democratic candidates renewed calls for more stringent gun control measures. “I do believe we have to look at the assault weapons ban again,” said Ronald Kim, a Queensbury-based attorney. “These are military-style weapons. They’re not for hunting, they’re not for self protection, they’re simply to kill people." Kim cited a procedure used in bankruptcy law that allows calling third parties to be involuntarily called into court. “When I started watching on Friday and I saw Elise Stefanik’s tweet that said ‘thoughts and prayers,’ I said, 'This is morally bankrupt.'" He encouraged attendees, which organizers pegged at just over 200, to send the lawmaker “notices of moral bankruptcy.” TEN CANDIDATES Nine Democratic candidates and one Republican seeking to unseat Stefanik gathered Saturday at “The People’s Forum: A Truly Transparent Town Hall” at SUNY Plattsburgh's Hawkins Hall. Joining Kim and Republican Russ Finley were Tanya Boone, Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Sara Idleman, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson. Wilson, who owns a small business in Keene, said culling gun violence demands a broader examination of the wealth gap, which she said was of the root cause of societal conflict. Economic inequality puts pressure on home life and children, she said. “We need a paradigm shift. We need to start working for a model of care for all areas,” she said, citing health care, education and the prison system as institutions that must be probed for reform. Tedra Cobb called for universal background checks for those seeking to purchase a firearm. “Gun owners and non gun owners alike need to come to the table because the vast majority of Americans agree on universal background checks,” said Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County lawmaker and business consultant. Tanya Boone, a Granville-based businesswoman and former union organizer, is the mother of a 9-year-old son. She called for the repeal of the Dickey Amendment, a federal provision which determines none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be used to “advocate or promote gun control."

“We need to get beyond being sad and scared and start being angry, because we do need to take action,” said Boone. Don Boyajian is a gun owner and a lifelong sportsman. But the Saratoga attorney criticized NRA donations to politicians. “You know what the source of all this is? NRA,” Boyajian said. “They have a chokehold on Congress. You know what the NRA stands for? Not relevant anymore. We need their influence out of Congress right now." And in what drew some the loudest applause of the two-hour event, Nelson lashed out at Republicans for what he said was a constant blaming of those receiving treatment for mental health issues. “If you have a mental health problem, you are no more likely to be violent than anybody else,” said Nelson, who sat scowling throughout the discussion. “In fact, you’re more likely to be a victim than anybody else. I’m sick and tired of it being used as an excuse by Republicans to not do anything,” he said to applause. Nelson, who has said in the past he has been treated for anxiety, said perhaps if the shooter was treated earlier, the killings would have been avoided. “I’m sick and tired of politicians scapegoating those of us who are getting treatment for mental health,” he said. But Finley, a cattle farmer who is waging an improbable campaign for the GOP nomination, said more gun control is not the answer. As a student in the 1980s, he and his classmates would bring their guns to school on the first day of duck-hunting season. “It’s not the gun issue — it’s these damn things,” Finley said, holding up his smartphone. Finley pinned the uptick in mass shooting incidents to first-person shooter games, a desensitized society and media sensationalism. And he blasted state legislation like the SAFE Act, which he said did little except to turn 1.2 million law-abiding gun owners into criminals. “Had that football coach had a gun — whether you agree with me or not — there would have been a lot less,” said Finley. “He was one of the first people shot. He could have stopped it right then and there."

And later, he said to groans: “This shooting in Florida was a systematic failure of the FBI.” CULLING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE Gun control questions were intertwined with those on cracking down on domestic violence, an oblique reference to the White House officials in the spotlight this month for domestic violence allegations. Sara Idleman said women are on the offensive and are speaking out against abuse. “The #MeToo movement is showing that we’re on the offensive,” said Idleman, who serves as Greenwich town supervisor. “We’re speaking out. Women have found their voices.” Idleman, a former public school teacher, said the answer to gun violence is not arming teachers, but for school districts to hire more social workers and psychologists. “The last thing we want in schools are guns,” she said. “Teachers don’t want them, they don’t belong there.” Many of the candidates indirectly referred to the raft of state proposals by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month to ban those suspected of domestic violence from owning a firearm, amongst other measures to curb violence against women. Nelson called for more funding for shelters that offer respites for those seeking to leave abusive relationships. “They can remove themselves from a dangerous situation before things happen,” he said. Emily Martz said victims are often unfairly shamed instead of their abusers. “That is a mindset we have to change,” she said. ORDERLY AFFAIR The town hall-style forum saw all questions come directly from audience members — not moderators Julia Devine and Dr. Jonathan Slater. Organizers issued raffle-style tickets to each attendee. Once their numbers were called, staffers tossed them a microphone embedded in a plush box. All candidates were issued “wild cards” that served as rebuttals or opportunities to add time to a direct response. The affair was brisk and orderly. But the format lent itself to a disparate list of questions spread out across a two-hour running time and an overall lack of back-and-forth combat between the candidates on any given issue. Each of the Democratic candidates pledged to support the other during the primary election, candidates said at a forum in South Glens Falls last month.

Several of the candidates renewed those comittments on Saturday. “I will support whoever wins the primary,” said Cobb, who promised to redeploy her army of 500 volunteers if she falls short in clinching the nomination in June’s contest. “I will not run on another line,” she said. But Nelson, who has made the elimination of money from politics a leading campaign issue, appeared more circumspect. “If they take corporate money, I don’t think you can support them,” he told the audience. The primary comes when the North Country political world is rife with speculation over a potential tenth Democratic candidate into the race: Dylan Ratigan, a former MSNBC host and current CEO of Helical Holdings, a solar-powered hydroponic equipment company. Ratigan has said he’ll make an announcement soon, multiple media outlets have reported. An audience member asked at point is it reasonable to see a thinned group. “I think the expectation is when you decide who you want to support,” said Nelson. “The herd thins when you figure out who you want to support. You are the people in change — not us.” Candidates were also asked about the strategy to combat a potential Green Party candidate. Matt Funiciello, who has ruled out a 2018 run, ran as the party’s candidate in 2014 and 2016 and needled the Democratic candidates mercilessly. Democrats have widely argued his candidacy acted as a spoiler. “We know that with a Green Party candidate, that presents some real challenges,” said Martz. “I will do my part by continuing to engage as many people as possible.” STEFANIK IN SPOTLIGHT Stefanik, who didn’t attend the event, took her fair share of lumps. “She’s not a policymaker — she’s a Paul Ryan backbencher,” said Boyajian. Nelson criticized Stefanik for her campaign donations. “Elise Stefanik’s political leanings are determined by how much money is put in her campaign account,” he said, citing donations from the NRA. Kim said he won’t go negative against his fellow Democrats — “I’ll be competitive,” he said — but will continue to hammer Stefanik while he’s out gathering signatures during the petition process. “She doesn’t live in the district, she never comes here,” Kim said.

Wilson criticized the lawmaker’s record, including her vote in 2015 to reject EPA limits for carbon power plants. “She’s running on empty promises,” Wilson said. “What has she done to make life better in the North Country? She doesn’t have a track record to run on.” And Finley has based his campaign on the argument that Stefanik is insufficiently conservative. “Straight up answer?” he said. “Someone from our side had to challenge her.” REPUBLICANS RESPOND Local Republicans issued a joint statement following the event. "Representative Stefanik is a proven leader and strident advocate for the North Country's 21st Congressional District,” wrote Clinton County GOP Chairman Clark Currier, Essex County GOP Chairman Shaun Gilliland and Franklin County GOP Chairman Ray Scollin. “Her voting record and positions are open and transparent. Our Congresswoman does what she says she is going to do. There are no empty campaign promises.” The statement continued: “She is, and always has been, doing what we elected her to do in Washington or out in the 21st district. With Elise Stefanik, you know where she stands.” The chairs asked the candidates to “answer some hard questions that many North Country residents want to know,” including if they support single-payer healthcare, Rep. Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker, and the “obstruction of the Trump Administration through government shutdowns." The questions largely mirror a statement sent out by Stefanik’s campaign team on Friday. Shutdowns and Pelosi, a popular Republican punching bag, were not mentioned by the candidates. But several fielded questions from the audience on health care. Mastrianni, an oncologist, called for Medicare expansion. “We should allow Medicare to use the free market,” he said. When new prescription drugs are discovered, the pharmaceutical industry sets the price, and Medicare pays, he said. But if Medicare had the ability to negotiate drug prices, it would be a game-changer for the health care industry. “It will be a recovery act for our region,” he said. Cobb stopped short of endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All bill, a common ideological litmus test for Democrats in 2018. “Health care is expensive because all of us don’t have it,” she said. “When we get everybody into the system, I think the costs go down.”