Gyms continue to swell following New Year’s rush

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Powerhouse Gym is located on 5 Latour Ave. in Plattsburgh. Newbies are welcome, said co-owner and personal trainer Michelle Mosher.

PLATTSBURGH — With the new year upon us, gyms across the North Country have been noticing an influx of individuals hoping to shed off some holiday weight.

According to survey released by Marist Poll in December, 10 percent of individuals across the country made a New Year’s resolution to get shed pounds this year.

Those weight loss seekers are flocking to gyms all over the North Country, including Powerhouse Gym in Plattsburgh.

Michelle Mosher, co-owner of the fitness establishment, said she started seeing new faces coming in the day after the ball dropped.

“Last month, we got about 100 new members,” she said. “And that number is still steadily growing.”

But despite the increase, Mosher said she anticipates those numbers to plummet come March because people either lose incentive or feel as if their support network wanes.

“They’re always looking for a quick fix, but losing weight takes time,” she said. “You need to find your perfect fit in order to stick with it.”

According to that same poll, 68 percent of Americans kept their New Year’s resolution.

The first thing you’ll need to succeed, Mosher said, is a goal.

Plattsburgh resident Chris Kaiser, who’s been Powerhouse Gym regular for years, said hers is to get fit for her daughter’s wedding.

“I don’t have an exact target weight in mind,” she said. “I just want to look and feel good.”

Seven percent of Americans, like Kaiser, made a resolution to improve their overall health.

Saranac resident Andrea McDaniel is part of that percentile.

The 25 year old is new to the whole gym scene, as she just started taking zumba classes at Powerhouse Gym. She said she intends on getting a regular membership to continue to improve herself both physically and mentally.

“I feel better after working out and that’s making me feel better mentally,” she said. “Plus, it’s also getting me out of the house and socializing a lot more.”

Joy Sarbou-Jubert, owner of the Global Fitness & Martial Arts Club LLC in Champlain, said while she hasn’t seen any new members yet, she anticipates that number to spike this month, especially in the fitness classes.

Sarbou-Jubert said she’s noticed a lot of newcomers flock into her cardio and strength training classes: people tend to feel more comfortable when working out with others at similar levels.

Powerhouse Gym has seen the same trend.

“With fitness classes, it’s a smaller group working on the same things as you,” Mosher said. “So, it’s a lot less intimidating than going right out onto the gym floor for your first time.”

Getting started in a class session is just a recommendation from both gym owners.

What’s required for a successful lifestyle change, they said, is proper diet and exercise.

The key to success: taking what you love to do, like running or sports, and putting a positive spin on it, said Sarbou-Jubert.

“You don’t need a gym to lose weight,” she said. “All you need to do is be consistent and then you’ll see results.”

Morrisonville resident Josh Weiss set a goal this year to lose up to 50 pounds before heading to Disney Land in June. So far, the 26 year old has lost almost 10 pounds without a gym. Instead, he exercises at home and keeps track of his food intake.

“I’ve lost weight before, but then I gained it back,” he said. “I didn’t like where I was, so this time I’m going to stick to it.”