Hague budget shows decrease

HAGUE | The new Town of Hague budget reduces the property tax rate slightly.

The Hague 2018 budget, which has been adopted by the Town Council, reduces the tax levy by $900, or about 0.3 percent, which should result in property taxes dropping by about $1 on a $100,000 assessed home.

The budget is under the state tax cap.

Hague Budget Breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

$7.794 (2018); $7.805 in 2017 (owner of $100,000 home would pay $779 in 2018; from $780 in 2017, $1 less.

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$2,717,641 (2018); $2,594,776 in 2017

Total tax levy:

$271,294 (2018); $272,194 2017 (drop of $900, or 0.3 percent)

Total fund balance usage:

$369,373

Public hearing:

Held Nov. 1 and budget adopted.