Hague Endurance Festival planned

HAGUE | Plans are underway for the big Hague Endurance Festival of athletic competition.

Starting at the Hague Town Park, Saturday, June 23 kicks off the festival at 8 a.m. with live music, food and fun with Sprint and Olympic distance triathlons, Sprint and Olympic Aqua-bikes, followed by a Kids Triathlon (age 11 and under 100m swim, three mile bike race, one mile run, ages 12 -17 200m swim, six mile bike race, one mile run), and then a race specifically for those more than 70 years old in the Old-Timers Race.

Mark and Tonia Wilson are organizers of the festival. Call (716) 353-1288 for more information.

“Individuals or relay teams will love the course layout with a start in the crystal clear waters of Lake George and then scenery rich courses for both the bike and the run,” Mr. Wilson said. “ Set in beautiful Hague, this grassroots event will take you back to the good old days of pure, athlete-centered racing.”

Sunday, June 24 is a Sprint Duathlon, including four mile run and 10 mile biking, with activities starting at 8 a.m.

“For over-achievers, you can race on both Saturday and Sunday by competing in either the Sprint or the Olympic on Saturday and then the Duathlon on Sunday for bigger and better prizes and bragging rights,” Wilson said.

Relay teams of two or three people are welcome to join.

All races are USA Triathlon sanctioned and all rules and regulations apply, and there will be no refunds, Wilson said. The park is located at 9060 Lake Shore Drive in Hague.

Registration is available on-line at: http://coachmarkwilson.com/events/hague-endurance-festival.

Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said it’s important to get the word out now about the festival, so people can sign up to compete.

The event’s website notes they can accommodate about 700 entrants.