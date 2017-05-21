Hague Funfest to include big parade

× Expand File photo Hague Memorial Day

HAGUE – The Town of Hague-on-Lake George Memorial Day Parade and Funfest will get underway on Saturday, May 27.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Funfest at the Hague Town Park on Route 9N will feature the Cambridge Band live in concert at 12:30 p.m., Upyonda Farms, Penelope the Clown (Cathy Sprague), Steve Pelkey, WOKO Radio personality; crafters, jewelry, spices, white elephant sale, and games for the family, face painting and food concessions.

The event is sponsored by the Hague Senior Citizens Club.

At 2 p.m., the Memorial Day Parade will roll from Route 8 to the Hague Town Park, with bands, floats, clowns, and classic cars.

Prizes are for Best in Parade, Most Creative, Most Patriotic, Best Adirondack, Most Humorous, Best Youth, and Honorable Mention Adult And Youth. Winners will be announced at the Memorial Dedication Service after the parade.

If anyone is interested in marching, has a band, or would like to put a float in the parade, contact Mike Cherubini at 543-6463.

At 3 p.m., a chicken barbecue fundraiser will be held at the Hague Fire Department on West Hague Road to wrap it all up.