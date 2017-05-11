Hague Market reopens after crime

× Expand Photo provided Evan Patey works the register at the Hague Market after it reopened following the shooting and robbery of owner Jim Rypkema.

HAGUE – Although Hague Market owner Jim Rypkema is still hospitalized after a robbery and shooting at his store, it reopened four days later with the help of friends.

Rypkema, 63, was shot four times in the upper torso with a small-caliber pistol on April 25, and is recovering at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

A Queensbury couple has been arrested and jailed for the crime, which netted them less than $100.

Rypkema’s wife, Sally, has been at the hospital with him, but the Hague Market reopened its doors with her sisters, Sheri DeLarm and Susan DeLarm Sandman, along with their husbands, Cris Ginn and Rich Sandman, greeting customers at the door.

Ginger Henry Kuenzel and Judy Stock, the online editors of the monthly Hague Chronicle, wrote that Liz Parlin acted as a special ambassador, helping out where necessary at the store.

“Other staff helped keep the operations running smoothly including Evan Patey at the register and Carolyn Dunn in the kitchen,” they said. “At one point officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department came in and were given a standing ovation by everyone in the store, in grateful thanks for all that the various area police organizations had done in investigating and arresting suspects within a two day period.”

According to Lt. Don Williams of the New York State Police, they have done all the necessary investigation at the site of the robbery and shooting and have turned the building back to the family.

Williams expressed appreciation to all the people of Hague who have been so cooperative. He also thanked the Hague Volunteer Fire Department and Silver Bay YMCA for providing meals for the personnel at the command center at the fire station, Henry and Stock said.

Latham-based State Police arrested Vittorio L. “Vito” Campano, 25, and Campano and Christine W. Tomko, 27, both of Thurman, for one count each of felony second-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

The pair are in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail each.