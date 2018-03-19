Hague needs lifeguards

HAGUE | The Town of Hague is seeking applications for summer position as waterfront lifeguard at the Town Beach.

All applicants should contact the Town Office at 518-543-6542 to make arrangements for job applications to be mailed to them.

Pay for positions are based on experience and years of service.

Town resident Terrie Davis will be holding classes for perspective waterfront lifeguards on June 2 at the Hague Big Boat pretest. Others who would like to take this course up recertified are also welcome. The course is limited to the first 10 people. In addition, a CPR class will be held at the Hague Volunteer Fire Department June 7 starting at 5:30 p.m. The state Health Department requires this annually.

The cost for the classes are: CPR only, $80; $250 for lifeguard class (includes lifeguard, first aid and CPR), and full attendees will receive fanny pack with mask, gloves and whistle.

Contact Terrie Davis at 518-543-6176 for additional information or questions.

For those taking the class and are hired by the Town of Hague for this summer position, reimbursement of fees will be granted at the end of the season.