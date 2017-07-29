Hague resident honored for environmental stewardship

× Expand Photo provided Anthony DeFranco stands with the Irving Langmuir Award he was given by the Fund for Lake George.

HAGUE – Anthony DeFranco of DeFranco Landscaping has been given the Irving Langmuir Award by the Fund for Lake George.

The award is given for excellence in development and stewardship, recognizing DeFranco’s dedication to protecting Lake George by implementing low-impact development practices.

The award was made at the Fund for Lake George’s annual meeting.

DeFranco said it was an honor to be recognized for the award, and an honor to his family, which has dedicated the last 30 years to doing the “right things” around the Lake George basin.

“We, as a company and as a family, certainly are proud to be honored with such a prestigious award,” DeFranco said. “Thank you to all our clients and customers who have been instrumental in accepting our recommendations of implementing low-impact development techniques and practices on your properties. You all deserve to be honored with us on this award.

“Thank you to all the hard work and efforts by all our employees who understand and recognize how important this lake is to all of us.”

DeFranco said the Fund for Lake George’s “Do-It-Yourself Water Quality: A Landowner’s Guide to Property Management,” was a game changer for the individual property owner because it provided specific best management practices for development around a lakeshore.

He asked each member in the audience at the Fund’s annual meeting to continue to educate their neighbors about the importance of low-impact development practices.

“Without our customers who recognize how important Lake George’s water quality is, we wouldn’t be recognized for this award,” he said. “We all do our part. We are all in this together. Our customers properties have become our own personal laboratories as we continue to study and better understand each low-impact development practice.”

DeFranco is a licensed professional engineer, with a degree in civil and environmental engineering from Clarkson University. He is also Certified Nursery and Landscape Professional with the New York State Nursery and Landscape Association, and operates his business in Hague.

DeFranco Landscaping has previously received the 2010 Frank Leonbruno Memorial Lake Stewardship Award from the Lake George Watershed Coalition for use of native plants in their landscape design.