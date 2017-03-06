Hague scouts help community

× Expand Photo provided Hague scouts who were Pinewood Derby winners, from left, are Billy Orr, Ralphael Maldanado, Ryan Gijanto, Andrew Lender. (Missing from photo is Liam Donohue.)

HAGUE – Hague Cub Scout Pack 73 and Boy Scout Troop 73 are busy with a variety of projects as spring approaches.

The scouts have held a Pinewood Derby, helped at the Hague Veterans Day activities, received firearms instruction, collected food for the local Food Pantry, and are volunteering at the Ticonderoga Heritage Commons bingo games.

The pack currently has 14 boys, Leader Corinna Woods said, and was formed in 2008.

Pack leadership includes Woods, Walter Lender, Deirdre Donohue, Tara Orr and Melissa Evens.

She said Hague Boy Scout Troop 73 was formed in 2010, and currently has 11 boys.

“Three are Life Scouts preparing for Eagle,” Woods said. “Boys from Troop 73 recently won awards in Tomahawk Toss and Fishing at the 2017 Klondike Derby at Camp Wakpominee in Fort Ann.”

The Boy Scout troop leadership includes Bonnie Martucci, Woods, Connie Swinton, Peter Borho, Melody Borho, Tanya Gijanto and Helen Benedict.

The Cub Scout pack meets on Monday evenings and the Boy Scout troop meets on Wednesday evenings, at the Hague Fish and Game Club, which sponsors them. Boys in grades 1 through 12 are welcome.

Call Corinna Woods at 518-304-3884 or visit their Facebook pages for more information.