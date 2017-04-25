Hague store owner shot, manhunt underway

× Expand Lohr McKinstry The Warren County town of Hague was closed off Tuesday after an armed robbery and shooting at the Hague Market on Route 8. The market is located on the left about a block away in this photo.

HAGUE – Two people are wanted for a robbery and shooting at the Hague Market on Tuesday afternoon.

Owner Jim Rypkema was shot three times with a small-caliber rifle, and is listed in stable condition at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

The hold-up attempt took place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and triggered a manhunt for the two suspects, a man and a woman, authorities said.

The suspect who shot Rypkema made off with an unknown amount of money from the store.

The shooter was described as a white male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 250 pounds with a camouflage face-mask.

His accomplice was a woman 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 200 pounds.

She was wearing a green skirt and a black shawl.

The general store at 9844 Graphite Mountain Road (Route 8) is owned by Jim and Sally Rypkema.

Warren County Sheriff Bud York confirmed the shooting took place as part of an attempted robbery.

The Hague Market had just reopened for the season, and hosted the Spring Mixer and Networking Event for the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce on April 20.

New York State Police from Troop G, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and Ticonderoga Town Police were all at the scene Tuesday evening.

Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, Hague Ambulance Squad and Lamoille Ambulance were also called to the site. It was unknown if the suspects fled in a vehicle or on foot, police said.