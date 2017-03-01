Hague to offer lifeguard course

HAGUE — The Town of Hague will offer a waterfront lifeguard course through June 1-9.

Organizers say that this can also be used for re-certification and will be run to meet the American Red Cross standards.

Contact Terrie Davis for information on the pre-test to qualify for this course, the price of this course, re-certification requirements and where to get the materials to complete.

This course will be only open for the first 10 people who pass the required water test and pay fees.

You can contact Davis through tdavis91_2000@yahoo.com or 802-877-6362.

There may be openings in the Town of Hague for lifeguarding and other local area beaches. It is a great first time job and may turn into a life time of helping others. If the town of Hague hires a life guard from this course, the fee will be paid back at the end of the season.