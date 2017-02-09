Hague Winter Weekend gears up

× Expand Photo provided Key events in the Hague Winter Festival, which runs from Feb. 17 to 19, include a polar plunge and chili contest.

HAGUE — People have always found reasons to shake off the doldrums of winter and make the season fun here — at least since the 1960s.

While events have ebbed and flowed over the years, there’s always been some type of winter carnival in the town hugging the northwestern tip of Lake George.

Hague Winter Weekend will be held on Feb. 17 to 19.

Expect all of the usual fixings this year, including food, which plays a central role in the festivities.

Hague Fish and Game will host an eggplant parmesan dinner at their clubhouse on West Hague Road beginning at 5:30 p.m. Live music will follow.

A classic breakfast at the Hague Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. the following morning.

CHILI CONTEST

Winter is chili season.

A chili contest will kick off at 5 p.m. at the fire department.

What makes a good chili?

“It can be anything,” said Katy Wells, an organizer.

“I think it’s all in the love of the chili, the right mixture of spices.”

Most entrants in the contest, now in its 10th year, opt for ground beef. However, elk and venison have made it to the tasting table in the past.

“We don’t know, that’s what makes it interesting,” Wells said.

All chilis will be blind taste tests, served in non-descript foil plans. Expect at least a dozen entrants.

The deadline to enter is 3 p.m.

It’s a utilitarian event, with no categories — including those for hottest.

The top three winners will walk away with prizes.

The $10 fee will give tasters full access. Other food will also be available, and a local rock band, Calamity Rock, will perform from 7 to 11 p.m.

The event in the past has seen visitors come from far away as Long Island and New Jersey.

“It’s pretty good,” said Meg Haskell, an organizer. “We usually have a pretty good turnout.”

Anyone wishing to enter a chili can contact Wells at 543-3132.

POLAR PLUNGE

The Polar Bear Plunge will be held at the Trout House Village Dock on Sunday.

All funds will be donated to WOKO’s Big Change Roundup to benefit the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.

Last year’s event raised over $6,000, and organizers aim to surpass that number this year.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. at the dock.

“It’s always the coldest day of February,” Haskell said. “We hope more people will join us.”

For pledge sheets and more info, call Haskell at 518-543-2015 or email mhaskell14@yahoo.com. Pledge sheets will also be available at the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce office and the Silver Bay General Store.

Hague Winter Festival runs from Feb. 17 to 19.