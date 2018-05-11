Haircuts no longer 35 cents

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Port Henry barber Ken Hyatt (right) plays the mandolin with friend Robert Scharpf during Hyatt’s 98th birthday party

PORT HENRY | It was 1950 when Kenneth Hyatt decided it was time to open his own barbershop in downtown Port Henry.

On April 30, he turned 98 and that shop at 4301 Main St. is still open and he’s still inside cutting hair.

At a community birthday celebration sponsored by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce, Hyatt reflected on how barbering has changed in the 70 years he’s been doing it.

“I still have my regulars,” he said. “Nobody under 40 gets their hair cut at a barbershop anymore, no kids, they go to a beauty parlor.”

Most haircuts are now delivered at a hair salon, he mused.

“The women (stylists) messed it up when they started cutting hair,” he said. “They put a lot of barbers out of business.”

The 1960s popularity of The Beatles also hurt barbers, he said, because many men began to wear their hair long like the members of the rock band.

He said he doesn’t do as many haircuts as he once did. When his shop first opened, a haircut was 35 cents; now it’s $8.

“It’s mostly gray hair,” Hyatt said. “Not much black hair. People with black hair go to the hair salon.”

Men used to come in every day for a shave, he said, but that all went away as times changed.

“I don’t do shaves anymore,” he said. “I used to. Some men had their own shaving cream mugs here.”

Hyatt graduated from Moriah High School in 1939. A Crown Point native, he went to Tri-Boro Barber School in New York City’s Bowery district in 1948, after serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, finally coming to Port Henry in 1950 to open a shop.

A visit to his business is a visit to a historic barbershop. Rows of black Naugahyde chairs line the walls, the original barber chair is still in use, and bottles of colored hair tonics sit next to electric clippers and scissors on the counter by an antique cash register. Outside, an old-time barber pole goes around when the shop is open.

Hyatt played the mandolin at his party with friend Robert Scharpf, 84, on guitar.