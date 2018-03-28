Ham radio featured at school

× Members of Moriah’s VTech group are getting involved with amateur radio. From left are Landon Peters, Jacob Gilbert, Madeline Cochran, adviser Matthew Pray, Harrison Rich, Connor Anderson, Stephania Zelinski, Sarah Drake, and Christian Nichols. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | The new Amateur Radio Station at Moriah Central School lets students talk with other schools and individuals around the world.

Any student or community member who is interested in public service, law enforcement, emergency services, military or science and technology in general, amateur radio might be something they‘d be interested in, said teacher Matthew Pray, the school’s amateur radio coordinator.

“Think of using something like walkie-talkies but on a much bigger possibly worldwide scale,” he said. “Amateur radio operators share stories, and spread international goodwill wherever they are heard, and help local communities during emergencies.”

The VTech student group is becoming involved with amateur radio, he said, and four members are taking the ham exam, plus student Connor Anderson is doing his senior project on Amateur radio.

“We will soon have our very own radio station, W2MCS, thanks in part to the Champlain Valley Amateur Radio Club,” Pray said.“VTech will allow students to learn and experiment, and encourage students to help each other along the way.”

On Monday, April 16, at 11 a.m. in the high school library, the Champlain Valley Amateur Radio Club will be coming to Moriah Central School to give the exam necessary to become a licensed Amateur radio operator.

“You need a license to be able to operate these radios by yourself.,” Pray said “It’s not a difficult task to pass the test, but it does involve some studying. I’ve even spoken with a nine-year-old who passed the test, with some effort.”

All resources and test questions and answers, as well as study guides, are available on-line for free. Amateur radio, also called ham radio, is the use of radio frequency spectrum for non-commercial exchange of messages, wireless experimentation, self-training, private recreation, radiosport, contesting, and emergency communications.

Also, besides a public service, with amateur radio you can make contacts all around the world, and be a part of a great hobby that spreads international goodwill,” Pray said. “Our school is applying to make contact with the International Space Station for late next year as it flies overhead. It will be a district-wide event if it happens.”

Anyone who would like any more information or are thinking of taking the exam, send Matthew Pray an email at mpray@moriahk12.org.

“We would like to turn our new project at the school into something that will benefit not only the school, but our local community as well for years to come,” he said.