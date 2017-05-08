Chamber of Commerce honorees named

× 1 of 2 Expand File photo Sandi Parisi × 2 of 2 Expand Photo via Warrensburg Chamber Facebook J. Gallup Farm Prev Next

WARRENSBURG — The results are in.

As part of a long-running local tradition, this year the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will honor one local business and one citizen for extraordinary work and service to the community.

This year’s winners are Julie Harrington’s J. Gallup Farm and Sandi Parisi, the Warrensburg town historian.

The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce’s annual Citizen and Business of the Year Dinner is set for May 25 at the Merrill Magee Inn at 6 p.m.

Parisi and the J. Gallup Farm are expected to receive their awards at the event. For more information, or to RSVP, call 791-8488.

We’ll have more on the winners later this month.