TICONDEROGA – To accommodate the large number of individuals wishing to visit the Hancock House Festival of Trees, the Ticonderoga Historical Society has extended its hours for the last two weeks of the festival. The Hancock House will be open and free to the public, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dec. 26 through 31. The Festival of Trees includes many theme-decorated trees, including antique and woodland themes.