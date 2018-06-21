Hancock House hosts Larrabee’s Point presentation

× Expand Photo provided Important and cutting-edge transportation modes served Lake Champlain until better highways began to develop in the early 20th century.

TICONDEROGA | So much of early American history comes down to a shallow choke point in Lake Champlain where travelers with everything on their minds from commerce to mayhem found it possible to cross from one shore to the other, saving valuable time and energy.

With this enduring crossing in mind, the Ticonderoga Historical Society will host a program on “Larrabee’s Point: Corridor of History” on Friday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.

The program will be jointly presented by James Bullard, who for 22 years owned and operated the Fort Ti Ferry at Larrabee’s Point. He was the ninth owner of the ferry since 1785. Co-presenter will be professional boat builder and photographer Douglas Brooks.

“We sometimes take for granted things like the ferry,” said THS President Bill Dolback. “It is important, however, to appreciate the technology and engineering that goes into such a mode of transportation, especially one that has served for more than two centuries.”

The lake crossing was particularly essential to New Yorkers, Dolback said. Hemmed in by the largely impenetrable Adirondack mountains, New York did not develop highway and rail corridors, as was happening to the east in New England.

Goods coming from the Adirondack Coast depended on boats — in one form or another — to get to market. And, of course, they were equally dependent on lake travel for supplies coming in.

Bullard and Brooks’ presentation includes a large number of images and will address technical aspects of various routes, from ferry to railway to bridge. The railway drawbridge (no longer standing) utilized a chain-sprocket drive system also used on the ferry. Both ferry and railway served as important transportation modes for the region.

Also covered in the presentation is a look at the engineering feat behind the 22-caisson military bridge which led across Lake Champlain from Fort Ticonderoga to Mount Independence.

The program is free to the public and refreshments will be served. Additional information may be obtained by calling 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.