Hancock House is expanding

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society has brought Carol Provoncha on board in the newly created position of visitor services coordinator.

A resident of Hague, she is a 1986 graduate of Ticonderoga High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in English from SUNY Albany.

“Carol brings a strong skill set in technology and academic library services and we are delighted to have her on board,” said society President William Dolback. “Our rapid growth as a regional museum and research center has caused us to look at more proactive ways of serving our members and the community. That meant the creation of this new position and reevaluation of existing staff responsibilities.”

The Historical Society has also promoted Diane O’Connor to the position of managing director. O’Connor has worked for the organization since 2015 as a program assistant.

“Diane’s experience in non-profit management is notable and, over the past three years, she has taken on an increasingly more responsible workload, handling events, exhibits, public speaking, grant writing and a number of other duties,” Dolback said. “This title change better reflects her responsibilities.”

The Ticonderoga Historical Society promotes the preservation and interpretation of history through its collections, programs and community outreach, preserving the past for the future, Dolback said.

“The Historical Society makes area history an integral part of community life by connecting past and present,” he said.