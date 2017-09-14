Hancock House shifts to fall hours

× Expand File photo Hancock House

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society has gone to its fall schedule amid a banner year for visitors to the Hancock House.

For the remainder of the year, the Hancock House at Moses Circle will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and close on holidays.

“This year has been another record-setting one for attendance and programs,” said Historical Society President William Dolback. “There is still plenty of time to see the exhibits before they close to accommodate the Festival of Trees. Should our fall schedule not work for visitors, they are welcome to call and see if special arrangements can be made.”

The Festival of Trees is the society’s big Christmas event.

The Hancock House will be open for special programs and events, which will be publicized in advance, he said.