Hancock House unveiling exhibits

Photo courtesy Library of Congress Adirondack resident, lawyer and suffrage leader Inez Milholland Boissevain (1886-1916) at a New York City women's suffrage parade on May 3, 1913.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Historical Society will unveil the first of three new exhibits at the Hancock House this month.

The opening reception and talk is slated for Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. and is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served and reservations are not required.

Historical Society Programs Assistant and former Essex County Historian Diane O’Connor will present the talk.

She said Votes for Women looks at the fight for women’s suffrage in New York State, where women won the right to vote in 1917, more than two years before the national amendment to the Constitution was ratified to give women the vote.

“New York was a crucible for women’s suffrage,” said Historical Society President William Dolback. “From the first meetings at Seneca Falls in the 1840s and through the 1920s, our state played an important role. And women in the Adirondacks were at the forefront of this effort.”

Additional exhibits scheduled to open this spring include “Til It’s Over Over There,” a look at the United States entry into World War I and “Steamboats a Comin,” a celebration of the centennial of steam boats on our region’s lakes.

The Votes for Women exhibit will remain in place until the conclusion of the national celebration in 2020, but interpretive aspects of the exhibit will be changed to expand upon the theme of women’s suffrage. Each year, returning visitors will have the opportunity to view and learn more about the history of the suffrage movement.

For additional information, call 518-585-7868 or email: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.