Hancock House will feature ‘1968’

TICONDEROGA | It was a pivotal year in U.S. history and the Ticonderoga Historical Society would like area residents to help with an upcoming exhibit by loaning photos and other personal items from 1968.

“Fifty years ago, we lived through a year that was highlighted by important, and in some cases tragic events that helped shape our lives,” said society President William Dolback. “We want to see items that help interpret the lives of people in our region during that year.”

He said photographs from weddings, graduations, family events, military service or other occasions are sought. Memorabilia including concert ticket stubs, political convention passes, clothing and other ephemera can also be loaned.

Items may also be copied, if necessary, if the original can’t be loaned.

To discuss the loan of items or ask questions, call 518-585-7868 or email tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

The exhibit “50 Years from Today – How 1968 Changed Your Life” will open on Friday, June 8 and remain in place through the year.