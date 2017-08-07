Hancock House will host A’Fair

× Expand File photo The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host their annual Summer A-Fair at the Hancock House from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

TICONDEROGA – The Hancock House will soon host an event offering arts, crafts, used items and baked goods.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society’s annual Summer A’Fair is at the Hancock House from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Each year the Ticonderoga Historical Society presents a bake sale featuring an array of home-baked treats, as well as a white-elephant sale of used goods, along with a vendor area featuring an assortment of crafts and art items.

“The Summer A’Fair has become quite a local tradition,” said society President William Dolback. “It’s not uncommon for folks to begin lining up early for the wonderful selection of baked goods. This year, we are hoping to expand our white elephant and vendor areas as well.”

The historical society is actively soliciting donations of baked goods and gently used merchandise for the event, and some vendor space is still available, he said.

For additional questions, or to reserve a space, contact the staff at the Hancock House at 585-7868 or tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society advances the preservation and interpretation of history through collections, programs and community outreach.