Hands-on courses open at ECH

× Expand Photo provided. The New Visions Medical Career program at ECH is now open. Kaitlyn Lindsay accepted her place in the course program from ECH’s Dr. Todd Menia. Dr. Menia is New Visions instructor at ECH, and Kaitlyn will be a senior at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School this fall.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A new classroom is open at University of Vermont Health Network- Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH).

In less than one month, four high school seniors from area schools will begin New Visions Medical Careers courses.

The program is one of dozens from Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES), but the students who apply for New Visions must pass rigorous academic standards.

“It begins the second week of school,” ECH spokeswoman Jane Hooper said, of the upcoming year.

“New this year, we are offering the students classroom space right at the hospital. They spend half of their time in class and the other half taking part in clinical rotations throughout the building.”

SHEDDING LIGHT ON MEDICAL FIELD

Kaitlyn Lindsay was accepted into the class from Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.

She hopes New Visions will shed a bright light on her quest for knowledge and on her goals.

“I have only been to the hospital for medical purposes, never a formal visit to view where my classes will be held,” Lindsay said, via email.

The senior, who hails from Lewis, worked with a youth commission at the school throughout the summer.

“I am most interested in the physiological and wellness/health aspects of the medical field,” she said. “Knowing how the body works and how to keep it in the best condition possible has always been something that has sparked my interest.”

Getting a head-start on a career path was a big part of what drew her to New Visions.

“When I move on to college, I plan to study to become a nurse or a physician assistant in the pediatric field of medicine,” said Lindsay.

FOCUS, DEDICATION AND CARE

The kind of curiosity and commitment these students bring to the program is part of what makes it work.

Another part is inside the hospital itself.

Examples of dedication, commitment and skill come from busy hands in the local hospital through staff doctors, nurses and medical professionals.

Julie Tromblee is chief nursing officer at ECH.

“New Visions introduces students to healthcare careers by offering practical insight — these students are witness to what’s happening in the hospital,” she said. “Often, that gives a very different perspective than what they might imagine.”