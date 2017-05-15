Happy monsters are nice monsters in ‘Transyl-mania’

× Moriah Central School will present the horror-comedy “Transyl-Mania” starting on May 19. From left are Sophie Garrison as the Phantom of the Opera’s daughter, Jon Gibbs playing a human teen named Cosmo, Destiny Demar playing another human teen named Chelsea, Haley Carr playing a third teen named Vonda, Brittany Werber playing the fourth teen named Riley, Shaylee Garrow as the Boogey Man’s son, Jacob Smith as the Invisible Boy, Gage Perry as the Wild Rat, Sarah Drake as Viktoria Frankenstein, and Ethan Madill as Quasimodo. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – A school for friendly monsters is the laugh-riot of a play the Moriah Central School Drama Club is preparing to inflict on an unsuspecting public.

The spooky comedy “Transyl-Mania” is in rehearsals now for a 7 p.m. performance on Friday, May 19, and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21 in the school auditorium.

“We have amazing sets and costumes and some great actors,” director Melissa Reilly said. “We never perform anything normal and this year is no exception.”

“Transyl-Mania” is written by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus.

“It’s about a high school for monsters in Transylvania that is discovered by humans when their bus breaks down on a field trip,” Reilly said. “Far more silly than spooky, it’s a comedy that delivers both loads of laughs and a gentle message about befriending those who are different from us.”

Actors and crew members said they’re having a great time with the production.

“We’re all having fun,” set crew member Kearrah Garrow said. “We have a crazy director. The truth is, we love her.”

“It’s like a big family on the set,” said student Gage Perry, who plays the Wild Rat in the play. “Oh yeah.”

“I’m the best one in the play,” student Jade Morin said. “I play a 2,000 year old mummy.”

“It’s good to get on stage and act this out,” student Robert Read said.

The Moriah Central School Drama Club is proud to be celebrating its 19th year of providing quality theater performances to the community, Reilly said.

“Welcome to Transylvania High School, where the kids of all the classic monster movie villains go to learn the tricks of the trade,” she explained. “There are vampires, mummies, werewolves, zombies, witches, Frankenstein’s daughter, the Invisible Man’s son, and even the Phantom of the Opera’s kid, all of them struggling to live up to their parents’ legendary examples.

“These monsters struggle with the same stresses as typical teenagers. When a bus full of human high-school students breaks down just outside the monster school, the students stumble upon Transylvania High.”