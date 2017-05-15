Happy monsters are nice monsters in ‘Transyl-mania’

Moriah Central School students are presenting play

by

MORIAH – A school for friendly monsters is the laugh-riot of a play the Moriah Central School Drama Club is preparing to inflict on an unsuspecting public.

The spooky comedy “Transyl-Mania” is in rehearsals now for a 7 p.m. performance on Friday, May 19, and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21 in the school auditorium.

“We have amazing sets and costumes and some great actors,” director Melissa Reilly said. “We never perform anything normal and this year is no exception.”

“Transyl-Mania” is written by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus.

“It’s about a high school for monsters in Transylvania that is discovered by humans when their bus breaks down on a field trip,” Reilly said. “Far more silly than spooky, it’s a comedy that delivers both loads of laughs and a gentle message about befriending those who are different from us.”

Actors and crew members said they’re having a great time with the production.

“We’re all having fun,” set crew member Kearrah Garrow said. “We have a crazy director. The truth is, we love her.”

“It’s like a big family on the set,” said student Gage Perry, who plays the Wild Rat in the play. “Oh yeah.”

“I’m the best one in the play,” student Jade Morin said. “I play a 2,000 year old mummy.”

“It’s good to get on stage and act this out,” student Robert Read said.

The Moriah Central School Drama Club is proud to be celebrating its 19th year of providing quality theater performances to the community, Reilly said.

“Welcome to Transylvania High School, where the kids of all the classic monster movie villains go to learn the tricks of the trade,” she explained. “There are vampires, mummies, werewolves, zombies, witches, Frankenstein’s daughter, the Invisible Man’s son, and even the Phantom of the Opera’s kid, all of them struggling to live up to their parents’ legendary examples.

“These monsters struggle with the same stresses as typical teenagers. When a bus full of human high-school students breaks down just outside the monster school, the students stumble upon Transylvania High.”

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines