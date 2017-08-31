Harry Bollback, 92, still thanking God for WOL, the Adirondacks

× Harry Brundage, a World War II veteran and co-founder of the World of Life campgrounds and ministries in Schroon Lake sits on his porch at his residence on a Word of Life property. Bollback and his wife, Millie, enjoy the lake, and the loons, as they continue to participate in Word of Life events. Photo by Christopher South

SCHROON LAKE | Although born in Brooklyn, Harry Bollback has spent close to 80 years in Schroon Lake.

Still, Bollback has a lot of thoughts about the world at large.

Sitting in a screened-in porch at his residence on the shore of Schroon Lake on Aug. 24, Bollback said he addressed the graduating class of the Word of Life Bible Institute the previous Sunday.

“I told them three things about the world,” Bollback said. “The first is the world is getting smaller.”

Bollback went to Brazil as a Christian missionary around 1950.

At the time, it took 14 days by boat to get from New York to Brazil. Once there, it took 48 days traveling by canoe to reach the area where the Xavante indian tribe were located.

On a more recent trip to visit the Xavante, the flight from Sao Paulo took just 18 minutes.

Bollback’s second point was that the world is getting bigger — population-wise. At the same time, the world is getting younger.

“About 3.2 billion people are now 24 years old or younger,” he said.

Bollback has seen a number of the 72 countries where Word of Life has a campus, although he once vowed never to leave the United States again.

Bollback was born in 1925. He started taking piano lessons at a young age, even though it was a hardship for his father to cover the cost.

“My parents were both interested in music and wanted us all to learn to play music. My father, who was earning $30 per week, paid $10 a week for my music lessons at Carnegie Hall,” Bollback said.

Bollback attended a Jack Wyrtzen radio ministry, where he answered a call for a young man to play piano for a prison ministry at Rikers Island. His first time playing was Dec. 7, 1941. He said he was unaware of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the time. Bollback was being paid 50 cents each time he performed and later joined the ministry staff at $10 per week.

After he graduated high school in 1943, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Serving in the corps is still a matter of pride for the 92-year-old. In his autobiography, “One Incredible Journey,” Bollback said the war made him tough, which served him well in his missionary work in Brazil. Bollback was part of the U.S. invasion of the tiny South Pacific island of Peleliu, where of nearly 200 men in his company, he was one of only seven who was not killed or wounded.