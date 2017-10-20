Harvest dinner at Rouses Point Elementary

× Expand Rouses Point Elementary’s 2017 Harvest Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

ROUSES POINT | An upcoming event at Rouses Point Elementary will harken back to a simpler, heartier time:

A time when folks broke bread over good conversation and old-fashioned games — not the glow of their smartphones.

“The goal is to bring the community together over a harvest meal,” said Rouses Point Kindergarten Teacher Sue Hutchins.

The Third Annual Harvest Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Rouses Point Elementary.

Hutchins helped spearhead the event in 2015 to encourage local families to start eating healthier using locally-sourced food and ingredients.

While organizers have benefited from grants in past years — including a $1,500 grant from Clinton County in 2015 — this year’s installment is entirely funded by donation drives and the generosity of local merchants, including D&D Meats and Chartwells Catering, both of whom have offered discounted items.

Others are sure to follow this year, organizers said.

“We bought all local produce and beef from local farmers to try to sustain our area,” Hutchins said.

The effort is a true community effort undertaken with faculty, staff and the Rouses Point Parents Elementary Support Group.

Rouses Point Elementary Principal Heidi Sample said it’s critical for the community to retain the lost art of building connections and connecting with the community by promoting old-style dining habits.

Activities this year include rooms designated for singing and dancing, board games — including Trouble, Candyland and Shoots & Ladders — as well as fun, community map-style placements for the kids.

All are welcome.

More than 400 people have already indicated they will attend, Hutchins said, up from 275 two years ago.

This year’s menu includes shepard’s pie, coleslaw, butternut cream and apple crisp made from local apples.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Hutchins said, noting connecting on a personal level is important.

“We’re having faculty come together with students and parents to form that partnership. It makes education a great partnership with parents.”