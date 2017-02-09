Hatchery will help educate the public

CROWN POINT—A grant from the International Paper Foundation will enable the Essex County Fish Hatchery to create educational exhibits for the public.

The $2,000 grant was obtained for the Crown Point facility by Lakes To Locks Passage.

Heritage Program Director Margaret Gibbs of Lakes to Locks Passage said school students, residents and visitors will learn about the science and technology used to raise the thousands of trout that eventually are stocked in county rivers, streams and lakes by the hatchery.

The Fish Hatchery has been raising three species of trout: rainbow, brown, and brook. Almost 55,000 fish are released annually into 70 rivers, streams, ponds and lakes in the county.

“(That’s) making it one of the most unique and ambitious stocking programs in the northeastern United States,” Gibbs said. “Several rearing ponds and raceways, full of trout, are located on-site for the public to view.”

She said the fish are released in every town in Essex County by hatchery technicians, with help from local fish and game clubs, town highway departments and volunteers.

“International Paper’s grant will enable on-site exhibits so all those who visit the hatchery will be able to appreciate the science and technology that goes into one of our region’s important resources,” she said.

The International Paper Company Foundation supports U.S. non-profit organizations in the communities where International Paper has a significant employee presence. The company’s Ticonderoga mill employs more than 600 people from throughout the area.

The foundation’s primary focus areas are environmental education and literacy.

Gibbs said the Fish Hatchery program increases fishing-related recreation for local and visiting anglers, helping to support the local economy.