Hatchet-wielding men arrested for stealing heroin

PLATTSBURGH | Two Plattsburgh men have been detained on charges related to a robbery of 50 bags of heroin at the Rip Van Winkle Motel.

Jeremy T. Helmer, 33, was arrested by Plattsburgh City Police last week and charged with robbery in the first degree, a class B felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

Another man tied to the robbery, John Rotondi, 53, had already been incarcerated at Clinton County Jail on separate charges — he faced identical charges to Helmer on Tuesday.

According to Plattsburgh City Police, Helmer and Rotondi’s robbery came to light during an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics.

The robbery victim told police on Aug. 10 that the duo threatened him with a hatchet and forcibly stole approximately 50 bags of heroin.

Helmer allegedly entered the vehicle of the victim, whose name is being withheld for security reasons, police said, and distracted him as Rotondi approached wielding a 14-inch hatchet, according to Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter.

Police obtained a search warrant and searched two apartments at the Rip Van Winkle Motel. A hatchet was later recovered there, along with a small amount of heroin.

Helmer was arraigned at Plattsburgh City Court on Aug. 30 and sent to the Clinton County Jail on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was listed as being out of custody.

Rotondi was taken from the Clinton County Jail, arraigned on the charges stemming from this robbery and sent back to jail on $50,000 bail, $100,000 bond. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still in custody.

The victim was also arrested on drug-related charges, according to Ritter.