Have a luau at free dinner in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA – It’s Hawaiian time for the next free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

The dinner is Sunday, Aug. 6 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and no reservations are needed.

A luau theme dinner will be featured with pulled pork sandwiches and Hawaiian coleslaw served. Beverages and pineapple upside down cake will also be available.

“Come and enjoy the festive spirit in Fellowship Hall and wear your colorful shirts and outfits to enhance the luau mood,” said the church’s Betty Rettig. “Everyone is welcome.”

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.