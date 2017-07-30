Have a luau at free dinner in Ticonderoga

The Ticonderoga United Methodist Church is offering a Hawaiian meal

by

TICONDEROGA – It’s Hawaiian time for the next free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

The dinner is Sunday, Aug. 6 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and no reservations are needed.

A luau theme dinner will be featured with pulled pork sandwiches and Hawaiian coleslaw served. Beverages and pineapple upside down cake will also be available.

“Come and enjoy the festive spirit in Fellowship Hall and wear your colorful shirts and outfits to enhance the luau mood,” said the church’s Betty Rettig. “Everyone is welcome.”

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga. 

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines