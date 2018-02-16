Have fun with melting ice

MORIAH | The Moriah Booster Club is hosting its first-ever Viking Ice Breaker as a fundraiser to break winter doldrums.

With the help of local contractor Adirondack Concrete, the Booster Club was able to erect a large concrete “V” and place it on Roe Pond in Witherbee over the past week.

The idea of the fundraiser is to guess when the “V” will fall into the meting ice on the pond as temperatures moderate. The closest guess wins $500.

The “V” will be monitored by web camera to ensure the exact time and date are recorded.

“The Booster Club members are now actively selling tickets for $5 each to individuals interested in wagering a guess on the time and date the ‘V’ will drop into Roe Pond when the ice melts,” Booster Club President Tammy Malbon said.

She noted that the Booster Club has been actively seeking different fundraising ideas and they thought utilizing the frozen local pond and winter ice for the fundraising was very creative.

“Supervisor (Thomas) Scozzafava and the Town of Moriah were very receptive to using Roe Pond and we are grateful,” she said. “We have seen other communities raise significant funds for projects through similar ideas and we are hopeful that people will be interested in making a guess with the opportunity to win the $500 prize.”

Malbon said the Moriah Booster Club has been extremely active in supporting all the Moriah Central School athletic programs over the past several years.

“As with any small rural school the Booster Club has been working hard to ensure our athletes have the equipment and gear needed to compete,” she said.

“The Booster Club has raised funds in the past years to purchase everything from additional football helmets, swim uniforms and basketball and baseball uniforms. Last year we were fortunate to have great success from a lot of programs and the Booster Club is grateful to be able to encourage and support them.”

Individuals interested in purchasing tickets for the 1st-annual Viking Ice Breaker can contact a Moriah Booster Club member, or go the school main office, and Moriah Central School winter athletes will also have tickets to sell.