Have turkey on election day

TICONDEROGA | The annual Election Day Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga will bring roast turkey and homemade pies to weary voters.

The dinner starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Take-outs will be from 4 to 5 p.m. and sit-down dining will start at 5 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

The menu includes home-roasted turkey, homemade dressing and gravy, fresh mashed potatoes, Hubbard squash, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, rolls and butter and beverages.

Homemade pies and cakes will top off this annual dinner prepared and served by members of the church. Reservations are not necessary and tickets may be purchased at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Many anonymous donors, as well as Journey’s End Farm in Streetroad, Freihofer’s Baking Company, Eddies’ Restaurant of Ticonderoga, and Price Rite of Queensbury, have pledged their help for this major fundraiser for the church.

An early arrival for this popular community dinner is recommended, said the church’s Betty Rettig.

“The donors’ willingness and generosity are greatly appreciated,” Rettig said “Also, all those who make and donate delicious homemade pies and cakes are also thanked for their time and talent.

“All are welcome at the dinner.”

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. Call 518-585-7995, or check the church website, www.tifumc.com, for more information about this dinner and the church.

The church’s regular first Sunday free Community Fellowship Dinner will not be held in November but will return in December.