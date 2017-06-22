Health care legislation forum planned

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user franchise opportunities through Creative Commons A forum to discuss proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act is scheduled for June 29 at the Saranac Lake Free Library.

SARANAC LAKE — As the U.S. Senate scrambles to craft legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act before going on summer recess, a panel of stakeholders will meet to discuss the proposed changes.

Local stakeholders will host a panel discussion on Thursday, June 29 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Cantwell Room of the Saranac Lake Free Library.

The panelists include representatives from several regional health care organizations, including the North Country Behavioral Healthcare Network, Adirondack Health, Franklin County Office for the Aging and Planned Parenthood of the North Country.

The program will focus on the Affordable Health Care Act and proposed changes in Medicaid.

Each speaker will briefly discuss what the potential changes could mean for the populations they serve.

Medicaid, which serves low-income families and the elderly, faces two looming reductions.

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget plan contains $800 billion in cuts to the program.

And under the House’s version of the Affordable Health Care Act, passed in May along party lines, Medicaid would shift from an open-ended entitlement program to a program in which states receive a fixed amount of federal funds for each beneficiary.

States could also choose to accept block grants.

These cutbacks would total $880 billion over a decade.

Additional changes if the bill becomes law include reductions in subsidies to purchase health insurance, modifications in the mechanisms for addressing pre-existing conditions and prohibiting Medicaid reimbursement to Planned Parenthood.

The bill would also provide a series of tax credits and repeal dozens of taxes, including those on payroll and investment income.

The Congressional Budget Office determined the House’s version would leave 23 million uninsured by 2026.

The GOP-controlled House’s version appears to be deeply unpopular.

Just 21 percent of voters supported the American Health Care Act while 56 percent opposed it, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll published after last month’s House vote.

The bill has also been criticized by doctors, insurance groups and hospitals, who have said the legislation will disproportionately affect low-income and elderly Americans.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, rolled out a series of emergency regulations earlier this month to safeguard against insurers pulling out of New York and discriminating against pre-existing conditions.

The governor has criticized the bill as “ultra-conservative” and has reserved special ire for the provisions that would prohibit the state from collecting Medicaid fees from counties, a measure he said would carve $4.7 billion from the state’s Medicaid budget.

Even Trump, a Republican, appeared to backtrack when he called the bill “mean” and implored the GOP-led Senate to be “more generous” as they labored to assemble companion legislation.

Health care has become a sizzling topic in the North Country since last fall’s election.

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s district offices have been the sites of numerous protests, and the topic dominated a town hall the lawmaker held last month in Plattsburgh.

The panel discussion at the Saranac Lake Free Library will be followed by a question and answer session. The audience will be asked to share their concerns through “questions, personal stories and circumstances,” according to organizers.

The panel is being moderated by Susan Delehanty, the former CEO and Executive Director of Citizen Advocates, Inc. who is currently serving on the board of the Adirondack Health Institute.

The program, sponsored by Adirondack Voters for Change, is free and open to everyone.