Health Center expands staff

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point Health Center recently added Physician Assistant Cody Whitney of Keene to its staff.

The addition of another physician assistant increases its ability to care for more patients each day, University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital spokeswoman Jane Hooper said.

Whitney joins fellow Physician Assistant Trish Miller at the Health Center.

“Having Cody with us in Crown Point means that it is easier to schedule patients — it gives us more flexibility and ensures that patients do not need to wait very long for an appointment,” Miller said. “We are very excited that he’s become part of our team.”

Whitney said he’s excited about establishing a medical practice in the local area.

“I’m looking forward to working in this small Adirondack community which is very much like my hometown,” said Whitney. “I’m excited about becoming an integral part of the Crown Point Health Center to help care for patients and families within our region.”

Whitney received a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University in Canton, with clinical rotations completed at a number of upstate New York hospitals.

He completed his undergraduate degree in biology, chemistry and health sciences at SUNY Brockport.

Whitney is also a volunteer EMT and ambulance attendant with the Keene Volunteer Fire Department ambulance squad.

The Crown Point Health Center is located on Main Street in a brand-new building which opened last summer. The building is large, bright, and offers enough space for multiple patients to be seen simultaneously.

Hooper said the Crown Point Health Center offers primary care services to the communities of Port Henry, Crown Point and Ticonderoga, with many people traveling from other communities as well.

Health Center staff members now include two physician assistants, nurses and support staff to ensure that those throughout the Crown Point, Port Henry and Ticonderoga region have access to primary care services, close to where they live and work.

Chief Nursing Officer Julie Tromblee explained the importance of adding another physician assistant to the Crown Point staff.

“Taking care of patients is often a team effort involving physicians, nurses, physician assistants, technologists and therapists,” she said. Trish and Cody represent a significant part of that care because they are able to examine patients, order and interpret diagnostic tests, perform certain procedures and order treatment. They can also educate patients and be involved in preventative medicine.

Trish and Cody make a great team, and allow us to increase access to care for our patients, which is always one of the most important goals of our organization.”

Crown Point Health Center is now accepting new patients, Health Center Manager Jeanne Hummel said.

“If people need to establish with a primary care practitioner, or if they are interested in switching from a different medical practice, we make that process very simple, handling most of the paperwork for them,” she said.