Health costs swell budgets

TICONDEROGA | Large increases in health insurance costs are driving up school budgets in the area, superintendents say.

“We had two increases in one year,” Ticonderoga Central School District Superintendent Dr. John McDonald Jr. said. “The first was for 10 percent, due to plan experience, and the second was now, for 13.5 percent.”

That gave the district a 23.5 percent jump in annual health insurance costs that equated to $953,000, which had to be added to the tentative 2018-129 school budget.

Health plan experience equates to usage of benefits by members of the system.

The BOCES Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Health Insurance Consortium is self-funded, with Excellus Blue Cross-Blue Shield as the provider. Schools in the BOCES consortium buy their health insurance from that plan, which is supposed to keep prices lower than if they individually purchased the insurance.

Ticonderoga came in under the state tax cap for the district, but only after making about $500,000 in cuts to its new budget, including jobs cuts through attrition like retirements.

The school also used about $1.4 million in fund balance to balance the budget, coming in just at the adjusted cap of 3.34 percent for the tax levy increase for the district. The 2018-19 amount to be raised by taxes is $11.65 million.

At Moriah Central School, Superintendent William Larrow said they struggled with the same 23.5 percent health insurance increase.

Staff at both schools pay some of their insurance costs, but it wasn’t enough to offset the major premium hike.

“Health insurance is a major area of concern,” Larrow said. “Ours increased by $685,000.”

Moriah also came in at the state tax cap for the district, with a $4.03 million tax levy.

“We had a state aid increase of $402,952, but the health insurance increase exceeded that,” Larrow said.

He said they managed to develop a 2018-19 budget without cutting any positions or programs.

“We maintained our programs and staffing, and we’re providing a well-rounded education,” he said. “We have a wide range of electives and we’re utilizing Distance Learning.”

Distance Learning is a method of studying in which classes are conducted over the Internet or by video-link.

The statewide school election and budget vote is Tuesday, May 15, from noon to 8 p.m. at Ticonderoga and Hague and 1 to 8 p.m. at Moriah.