Health insurance counseling offered

TICONDEROGA | This winter, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will continue offering Health Insurance Services for members and businesses each month.

Health Insurance services will be available the first Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. by appointment only.

Appointments must be made by calling 518-563-1000 and asking for Lisa Bedard-Dupee, director of Health Insurance Services for the Plattsburgh North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Through its licensed subsidiary, the Plattsburgh-North Country Service Corp., the chamber is offering health insurance assistance throughout the North Country region to small businesses, non-profits, employers of all kinds, self-employed people, individuals and their families.

The chamber office is located at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1 in downtown Ticonderoga.

Health Insurance Services dates for 2018 (with no June or July dates) are: Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 7, April 4 and May 2, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

The North Country Chamber and its service corporation are the official providers of health insurance services for many partner chambers in the region including the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

Information, guidance and assistance with health insurance for businesses as well as individuals on and off the New York State Health Benefits Exchange will be available.

“Everyone at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce goes above and beyond to provide services and information to the members,” said Bedard-Dupee. “Our focus is the same. The partnership we have allows us to offer members across the region not only access to health, vision and dental policies, but to information as well.

“No one should be without health Insurance.”

She said this is health insurance open enrollment time. Open enrollment is the yearly period when individuals and their families can enroll in health insurance, now through Jan. 31, 2018.

If someone misses open enrollment they may have to wait for another full year to sign up unless they qualify for a special enrollment period.

For answers to questions about the health insurance market, assistance with enrollment, or to make an appointment, contact Bedard-Dupee.

For more information, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619, or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.