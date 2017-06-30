Health & Vitality offers weight loss solutions

× Three sisters opened Health & Vitality, located on State Route 3, last spring to help clients reach and maintain their weight-loss goals. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Ready to lose weight and keep it off?

The Plattsburgh-based business Health & Vitality is here to help.

Three sisters — Jill Abdallah, Traci Perrigo and Amy Arsenault — opened the establishment on State Route 3 in Plattsburgh last spring to help clients reach and maintain their weight-loss goals.

How do they do it?

With Ideal Protein — a four-phase “medically designed ketogenic-based diet” that focuses first on managing a healthy lifestyle and then transitions into sustaining that lifestyle.

As people walk into Health & Vitality, they’re sent to Abdallah’s office to get a medical assessment, weighed and measured — a process that takes 90 minutes and costs $100.

Perrigo and Arsenault, the coaches, explain the weight-loss program that consists of 1,000 to 1,250 calories, three meals and one snack a day, along with at least 64 ounces of water a day.

People entering their weight-loss journey will start eating Ideal Protein products, which range from chips and cookie wafers to omelet and chili mixes, and one meal containing four ounces of vegetables and eight ounces of meat, poultry or fish — a grocery bill that equates to about $100 a week.

“This is not high protein,” Abdallah stressed. “This is adequate protein to maintain muscle.”

As time progresses, the meal plan will eventually phase out the Ideal Protein products and replace them with whole foods.

The dietary coaches will give tips on how to take unhealthy options and give them a healthy a spin, such as making a bison burger with mushroom caps as the bun instead of the traditional beef hamburger.

Clients will go back on a weekly basis for a weigh-in and status update, but all of them will receive the three sisters personal phone numbers for round-the-clock assistance and support.

“Our journeys changed our lives for the better,” Perrigo said. “So, we want to help others get that same satisfaction.”

HOW IT STARTED

The journey to sharing their program with others began with Abdallah, who went from size 14 to a size 6.

Seeing her success, her sisters, joined her on her journey and saw results quickly, both physically and mentally.

The sisters, who all retired around the same time, decided to start their own weight loss program because of their love of food and helping others make the decision a perfect fit.

“One of our favorite topics is food,” Arsenault said. “And trust me, you’ll be eating a lot on this diet and losing a lot of weight.”

‘IT WORKS!’

Since opening, 30 clients have graduated from the program.

Carey Green, of Helena, lost 45 pounds in eight months.

“Health & Vitality is the best weight-loss program I have encountered in all my years of trying several other programs and failing,” Green said. “Jill, Amy and Traci are exceptional health coaches that have helped me get back to a healthier way of living.”

Jennie Chatelle lost 80 pounds in less than a year.

“This program has changed my life in so many ways [and] it has given me a new outlook on food and life in general,” she said. “I would recommend Health & Vitality to anyone looking to lose weight and keep it off in a healthy way.”

LEARN MORE

Health & Vitality is located at 1246 State Route 3 in Suite 1. Business hours are Monday and Tuesday from noon to 6:30 p.m. and Thursday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The team is available by appointment only on Wednesday and Friday.

Free weekly seminars are held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. where guests can learn more about the program and try free Ideal Protein samples.

To make an appointment, call 324-7546 or 570-8500. For more information, visit their website idealweightlossplan.com or their Facebook page “Health & Vitality.”