Healthcare fight continues between city, retirees association

PLATTSBURGH — The city’s ongoing health care standoff with retirees boiled over last week as a retiree recounted months of grief following insurance changes.

As the nearly two-year conflict between the city of Plattsburgh and the Plattsburgh City Retirees Association continues, a former city employee demanded a solution to the ongoing dispute.

John Lenny said after a series of medical procedures, he was told that he would need neck surgery.

But the shift from one insurance carrier to another delayed the procedure.

“I had to wait five months to have my neck operated on,” said Lenny. “Everything was out of network.”

PRCA members were required to switch from a Blue Cross Blue Shield plan to Humana in 2015.

City lawmakers last year nixed a resolution to shift retirees to a United Health Care plan, which former Mayor Jim Calnon said would have would allowed cost-savings while offering care comparable to the original.

The Humana plan expired in December, forcing retirees to move to a Medicare supplement plan through Excellus.

As lawmakers wrangled, costs for Lenny escalated.

Lenny said his bills — including costs for his family’s prescriptions — were no longer covered under the city’s latest insurance solution, and he was forced to seek out a doctor who would accept the current plan.

He called Humana and requested a surgeon who would not require balance billing, or when the provider bills the the patient for the difference between their charge and the amount covered by their patient’s insurance company.

Lenny said he was told by Humana that there was a surgeon in Amsterdam that would be able to perform his surgery.

After learning he would need to stay in Albany and commute, Lenny chose a doctor in Troy.

“I had to wait five months to be able to use my fingers again, to be able to open a door,” he said.

Ever since the initial switch two years ago, a group of retirees have been tangled in a lawsuit with the city, claiming that they were contractually obligated to stay on the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan.

Many other retirees also have concerns, Lenny said, noting that one of his friend’s wives is “sick with worry” that her prescriptions won’t be filled.

“I just don’t understand it,” he said. “I’m sick of it.”

“I don’t know if you are aware of it,” Lenny told the city council, “but there’s a bunch of us retirees that have been kicked off of our health insurance plans and are now on Excellus.”

Lenny said he and about 50 other retirees will be hiring an attorney before the end of the month, costing them anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000.

For him, that’s the final straw.

“I would hope that you will solve this issue quickly,” said Lenny.

Lenny accused Calnon of putting city retirees on the Excellus plan without a council resolution, a claim made after he put in a FOIL — Freedom of Information Law — request for the information.

“I don’t know how it happened,” Lenny said.

LAWMAKERS RESPOND

Healthcare taskforce member Councilor Josh Kretser (Ward 6) and Mayor Colin Read have both said that the city and the retirees association seem to be nearing a solution to the healthcare dispute.

Mayor Colin Read said that representatives of the city and the retirees, along with a healthcare expert, have been meeting regularly to develop a plan that would ensure PCRA members have full health coverage while also ensuring the city can shoulder future cost increases.

“That committee has made its recommendations, and the city is ready to implement them once the retirees give the city its endorsement,” said Read. “A lot of good work has been done by all concerned, and the city is looking forward to the inclusion of the city retirees association on an ongoing basis.”

“Working with the task force over the past year, and the two representatives from the Plattsburgh City Retirees Association — Herb Carpenter and Gary Brandstetter — the process has been very positive,” said Kretser. “[They] seem very willing to find a solution.”

PCRA President Gary Brandstetter was not immediately available for comment.

Calnon created a healthcare task force to find a compromise between the city and its retirees. The deadline for that resolution was December of last year.