Healthcare fight drags local taxes into national spotlight

× Expand File photo New York became the epicenter of the defeated attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act last week as a sweetener to relieve counties of their Medicaid costs made it into the final bill. The amendment set up a bruising fight between Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York’s Republican congressional delegation and local officials. Cuomo is pictured above at a press conference in New York City on March 21.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The replacement plan to kill the Affordable Care Act is dead on arrival following last week’s cancelled House vote.

But the defeat wasn’t before a tense week opened up an extraordinary rupture along state, local and federal faultlines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared all-out combat against the state’s GOP congressional delegation after members endorsed a last minute amendment that would have banned the state from collecting Medicaid shares from upstate counties.

The measure would have tore a $2.3 billion hole in the state budget, said the governor, leading to a $6.9 billion deficit over four years when paired with other cuts.

State officials continued to lob grenades until Friday’s cancelled vote, including Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who said federal GOP lawmakers “sold their votes” and bribed their colleagues in an attempt to ensure passage of the botched healthcare replacement bill.

Republicans countered Cuomo was engaged in a “misinformation” campaign designed to spread fear, and the state could find ways to fill the hole — or cut spending in other areas — if they really wanted to.

As Cuomo continues to sound off against federal proposals, including tax reform in a Daily News op-ed on Sunday, the embers are still smoldering and show no sign of being extinguished.

NOT DEAD YET

Despite the nixed vote — and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s comments that “Obamacare is the law of the land” — Rep. John Faso, one of the architects of the Medicaid amendment, indicated he’d continue to push for Medicaid relief, long a thorn in the side of county officials.

“I think it’s something that’s long overdue,” Faso told Capital Tonight. “I ran partially on this point.”

Faso, who represents the district south of Albany, said upstate continues to keep losing jobs over high property taxes and laid the blame chiefly on the Medicaid share.

Under the current agreement, counties pay 13 percent, with the state and federal governments divvying up the rest 36 to 51 percent, respectively.

While local officials were jubilant last week — both of Essex County’s top elected officials endorsed the proposal — the potential impact on the county remained murky.

Essex County’s share of Medicaid costs currently represents 32 percent of the total tax levy, or about $7 million annually.

But Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said he was uncertain if the Collins/Faso Amendment actually would have gone beyond health care funding or if was strictly limited to health care-associated costs.

And despite the flamethrowing rhetoric, it remained unclear if the savings would have resulted in a net gain for county taxpayers.

While Cuomo last week initially said the state wouldn’t fill the hole — and would have led to “devastating” effects on rural healthcare providers, all of whom signed off against the Affordable Health Care Act — he later threatened to raise the state income tax by 10 percent, and indicated he would tinker with the sales tax formula to allocate a bigger share to the state to reinvest in Medicaid, a measure that would penalize tourism-heavy localities who generated higher portions of sales tax.

“The counties and the state are tied together on a vast amount of programs funded through state and federal dollars,” Palmer said before the nixed vote. “Until we know how those other non-Medicaid funds would be impacted, we really can’t know the impact of this to us on the local level.”

CONSOLIDATION BUDGET PROPOSAL

Last week’s dust-up was just the latest battle in the state’s war on property taxes.

The property tax cap, which caps increases in the tax levy at 2 percent or the rate of inflation, is a bedrock of the governor’s legacy, who has also touted his efforts to freeze spending at state agencies.

Cuomo in January announced the latest initiative to reduce spending: a proposal that would require county governments to draft a consolidation plan to share services by Aug. 1, which would then go on the ballot for voter approval in November.

While the proposal wasn’t included in the one-house budgets submitted by the state Assembly and Senate last week, the issue remains a wildcard before the budget deadline of April 1.

County officials are already preparing for that possibility.

Palmer told lawmakers last week the county had flagged possible savings by moving to a countywide tax collecting system.

“One of the areas that makes sense long term is tax collection,” Palmer told lawmakers. “We do a huge amount already, so that’s something that could easily be rolled out.”

The manager also indicated a countywide assessment system might be possible, and said a shift could be done relatively quickly.

“I wouldn’t have any issues,” Palmer told lawmakers, “but you might have an issue passing it.”

Palmer expressed skepticism over the proposal not because he questioned if additional savings could be found — a common refrain of local officials — but rather because it may pit county managers and administrators against their legislative bodies.

Consolidation proposals, he said, do not require board of supervisors approval, which means lawmakers could opt not to reappoint him if they receive blowback from angry constituents over unpopular proposals.

“It might be turned down,” Palmer said on the tax assessor proposal, which remains in its nascent stages, and has not yet been formally introduced.

County brass is divided. Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston indicated he was in favor of the governor’s proposal — “It never hurts to look,” he said on Monday — while Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland said it doesn’t go far enough, and the governor needs to start putting the pressure on school districts and towns to merge.

“It’s time,” said Gillilland, “for the governor to say, ‘Thou shall consolidate.’”

Gillilland has long said the town of Essex should merge into neighboring Willsboro, but the idea has not gained currency among residents and officials of the former.

Combining tax collection and assessment efforts is just one idea. As recruitment efforts among local emergency squads have continued to sag — training requirements and a lack of volunteers have led to a dangerous depletion of manpower — county officials have also expressed interest in the possibility of a countywide EMS system.

A survey on the feasibility of such a system is due shortly.

OUTSIDE ANALYSIS

With a tax rate of $3.25 per $1,000, the Essex County property tax rate is actually one of the lowest in the state.

The low rate is bolstered by a pair of new analyses released last week that reveal voters should perhaps redirect their ire over high taxes to other culprits besides Medicaid and local government.

The Empire Center, a fiscally-conservative watchdog, determined Essex County is in the bottom 10 counties when it comes to Medicaid as a combined share of property taxes.

Just 6 percent of property taxes are spent on Medicaid, or $176.21 average cost per resident — that’s 47th the state, making the overall savings for local taxpayers under the Collins/Faso Amendment debatable.

Numbers in other North Country locales were comparable, with Hamilton County clocked in at the lowest in the state at just 1.9 percent, or $137.25 per resident.

Chemung County ranked the highest at 16.7 percent, or $233.57.

That analysis dovetailed with a study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, that ranked Essex second among the state’s counties when it comes to taxpayers getting the most value for their property taxes.

BACK TO SCHOOL?

The New York State Associations of Counties has rejected the governor’s consolidation proposal.

An examination of school taxes and how public education is funded is really needed if the state wants to get serious about driving a stake through the heart of high taxes, said the organization.

School taxes account for approximately 65 percent of local property tax bills.

At $6.99 per $1,000 in assessed property value for the 2016-17 school year, Lake Placid Central has one of the lowest tax rates in the region.

But the number is still twice as high as Essex County’s $3.25, and higher than Franklin County’s $4.62 or Clinton County’s composite rate of $5.93 per $1,000.

Taxes in some local districts creep into the double-digits, with numbers reaching as high as $17.26 at AuSable Valley Central, and $18.80 at Moriah Central.

“Should that be looked at? Absolutely,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava when asked if the state should get serious about addressing those numbers.

That could be done through adjusting foundation aid, the largest source of funding for the state’s public schools.

Cuomo in January proposed a tweak that would boost the total amount by 1 percent, or $428 million, but critics have said that his plan funnels money to more wealthy districts, thus depriving rural, poor districts — including those in the Adirondack Park — both their rightful share and relief for taxpayers.

How the complex formula will be adjusted is a critical lynchpin, and one to watch, as the budget winds down to the April 1 deadline.