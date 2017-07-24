Healthcare forum slated in Hague

HAGUE — Presentations and discussion on healthcare changes and their local impact will be held at the Hague Community Center on Thursday, July 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Speakers will explore the possible impacts on our area of modifying the Affordable Care Act, which continues to be debated in Congress. They will also review the changes underway regarding the services provided by Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga.

The speakers will be Edward “Trip” Shannon, Chief Development Officer of Hudson Headwaters and Stephens Mundy, President and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network – Adirondack Region. This event is sponsored by Citizens for Informed Voting.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines