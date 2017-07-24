Healthcare forum slated in Hague

HAGUE — Presentations and discussion on healthcare changes and their local impact will be held at the Hague Community Center on Thursday, July 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Speakers will explore the possible impacts on our area of modifying the Affordable Care Act, which continues to be debated in Congress. They will also review the changes underway regarding the services provided by Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga.

The speakers will be Edward “Trip” Shannon, Chief Development Officer of Hudson Headwaters and Stephens Mundy, President and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network – Adirondack Region. This event is sponsored by Citizens for Informed Voting.