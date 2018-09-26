Healthy High run set for Saturday at college

TICONDEROGA | Substance dependency is an issue many would rather not mention in polite company, which, prevention workers say, is among the reasons it is such a hard problem to fight.

With that in mind, North Country Community College will host the inaugural Healthy High 5k in Ticonderoga on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The goal is to have fun, and also raise awareness about substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.

The community walk/run race is open to all ages, and encourages participants to develop healthy habits to sustain their recovery or the recovery of an addict in their lives.

Before and after the event, participants will be able to meet with agencies in the region involved with substance abuse prevention, treatment, recovery and personal wellness.

“The college and our partner agencies planning this event see this as a priority issue affecting our local and regional community,” Kim Irland, North Country’s Dean of Student Life, said in a press release. “We recognize that addiction affects families and friends as well as the substance user, and we invite all members of the community to be part of this event to build healthy habits and celebrate recovery at whatever stage someone might be.”

Jarrod Sammis, a member of the Substance Abuse Prevention Team of Essex County, said more people will get the help they need if dependency is treated less like a stigma and more like the brain disease that it is.

“Dependency was originally addressed as a moral failing, (but) addiction actually rewires the brain,” Sammis said.

The message those with addiction issues need to hear — but often don’t, since no one likes to talk about it — is that there is hope for recovery. “The brain can actually repair itself through neural plasticity,” Sammis said.

Sammis said the community should not think of those with dependency problems as “addicts,” nor should the victims themselves. “Addict” implies some sort of failing or wrongdoing, when very often people become dependent through no fault of their own. Changing the terminology will help with community acceptance, which in turn helps make recovery possible.

Check-in for the Healthy High 5k is at 9:30 a.m. at NCCC’s Ticonderoga campus at 11 Hawkeye Trail. The race starts at 10 a.m. The course winds through Bicentennial Park, along the LaChute River and through town before returning to the campus.

Race registration is $10 for individuals and $7 per person for teams. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place in both the men’s and women’s races. In addition to the 5k, an untimed one-mile fun walk/run will also be held.

Registration and additional information is available online at nccc.edu/healthyhigh5k.

The Healthy High 5k is being organized by NCCC, the college’s Ticonderoga Campus Student Government Association, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, The Prevention Team, the Town of Ticonderoga and LaChute Roadrunners Club.

“Through collective focus and collaboration on prevention, treatment and recovery we can raise awareness and strengthen support for all ages struggling with addiction in the North Country,” Irland said.