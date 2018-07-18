Heart Health Run set for July 29

× Natalie Royer-Loiselle is ready with the medals for finishers of the Heart Health Run in Minerva. Photo by Tim Rowland

MINERVA | Four years ago, Natalie Royer-Loiselle was encamped for a week at an out-of-state function of her son’s, wondering what to do with herself.

So with the help of a Couch to 5k fitness app, she began to run. Today, that decision is paying off for the Minerva Fire and Rescue Company, on the eve of the third annual Heart Health Run, which raises money for medical equipment.

Royer-Loiselle teaches French in Schroon, but when budgets were tight several years ago and arts and languages were on the chopping block, she hedged her bets by learning to drive a school bus.

Once she was safely back in the classroom, she wanted to put her Commercial Drivers License to some kind of use, and driving an ambulance for the station that was just a short bike ride away seemed like a natural fit.

About a year after she had started running, members of the fire and rescue company were brainstorming ways to shore up a tight budget, and the idea of a 5k popped into her head.

Along with raising money for the department, the run would promote a sense of community and contribute to the goal of good health.

But all things must start small: the first run attracted 22 people, and the revenue from registrations didn’t keep up with the cost of T-shirts.

“I’m pretty sure we finished in the hole, Royer-Loiselle said.

But the second year, there were 88 runners and the event turned a $1,250 profit. This year the fire and rescue company hopes to break the threshold of 100 participants. Organizers, whose slogan is “Keep small town medicine alive,” have also tapped into the generosity of local businesses who have offered their sponsorship.

Registration for the race costs $25, and early registration, which ends July 21, guarantees a T-shirt.

Runners can continue to register through race day on July 29. The race begins at 9 a.m. at Minerva Central School, and ends at the town beach, where runners can cool off with a dip.

Those interested in running can call 518-251-5180 or email HeartHealthRun@gmail.com. They can register online by going to active.com and searching for Minerva.

Donations are also accepted as the company saves for an automated CPR device, which is now considered to be required equipment for an ambulance crew.

The time to beat in the Heart Health Run is Gabe Smith’s 21:06. He’s won both prior races. The route includes a significant hill, but volunteers will be waiting at the top with water and Gatorade. The route will be closed during the race to promote safety.