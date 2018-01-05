Heating issue sparks concerns at Elizabethtown nursing home

× Expand Photo provided A visitor captured this shot of the temporary housing situation at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A faulty heating system at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown has resulted in some residents being relocated to makeshift quarters.

Residents are being housed in the dining area, and sheets draped over clotheslines have been erected as a privacy measure.

“The Essex Center in Elizabethtown is experiencing a heating problem, which is contained in only one of the units where renovations have been taking place,” a spokesman confirmed to The Sun on Friday.

“All residents from the affected area have been relocated to other parts of the building where heating is not an issue,” the spokesman said. “The rest of the facility is fully heated and all units are working properly.”

As of 10:20 a.m., residents had started to be transferred back to their unit.

The breakdown has sparked concerns from family members.

“They’ve got all the residents from Unit 2 in the dining room,” a family member told The Sun on Thursday. “This is the third day they’ve been in there. A day or two is fine, but this is ridiculous.”

The caller asked for anonymity because they did not want to draw attention to their family member.

“I know they have to make the best of the situation, but why is it taking so long to get fixed?” the family member asked. “It’s like a maze and you can choke yourselves to death on the clotheslines.”

The Essex Center spokesman said the facility continues to be open for visitation.

“There’s no problem people coming in and visiting and spending as much they time as they want,” he said.

The repairs come when the region is entrenched in a brutal cold snap, with temperatures projected to reach negative 16 degrees on Saturday.