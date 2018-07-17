Heavenly vibrations

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | Sounds of the pipe organ at the Church of the Good Shepherd sometimes slip through the vestibule onto Williams Street on Sundays.

Other times, large and breathy refrains drift past the stained glass windows on holidays or on special occasions.

The pipe organ has graced many a high school graduation Baccalaureate here, in turns, for generations.

The church’s unique history and resonance of this historic pipe organ are centerpieces of the Church of the Good Shepherd Open House on Elizabethtown Day this Saturday, July 21 from noon until 2:30 p.m.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Dave Raville provides maintenance and tuning for the Church of the Good Shepherd’s pipe organ twice a year. He is a journeyman tuner and maintains about 60 pipe organs throughout the North Country. The electro-pneumatic mechanism of the instrument in Elizabethtown uses magnets to change the air pressure, activating a small reed in each pipe. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Tuner Dave Raville shows where the reed is located on one of the pipes in the historic pipe organ at the Church of the Good Shepherd. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Ranks of pipes behind what is visible in the chancel at the Church of the Good Shepherd are accessed for tuning from a back hallway, near the sacristy. Prev Next

CAREFULLY MAINTAINED

Electro-pneumatics control of this unique instrument, which was placed in a recessed section beside the church chancel almost 100 years ago.

The pipe organ was the gift of Mrs. Susan Train (Augustus Noble) Hand after the church was severely damaged by fire in 1926.

It is carefully tuned and maintained twice a year by Dave Raville, of Watertown, who has come to know the intricacies of its ranks.

Each row of pipes is called a rank. Each rank provides the timbre; each pipe provides a single pitch.

Church of the Good Shepherd organist Mary Lou Morgan sat at the keys and called the winds through its pipes as he checked the mechanisms last week.

It is like operating heavy machinery she said of playing with both hands and both feet, shifting pedals and keyboards.

“And if you make a mistake it can be very loud,” Morgan said.

“This pipe organ is really a collection of organs, with one for each keyboard top,” Mr. Raville said.

“They are aligned by “division.”

The Swell Division is played by the top keyboard, the Great Division by the bottom keyboard and the pedals play the Pedal Division.”

Signals from the keyboards (or manuals), Mr. Raville explained, open and close valves, moving air through interior “reservoirs,” which are receptacles set below the pipes. The reservoirs are wooden boxes with tops given lift and swell on leather bands.

“It breathes, though not on its own,” explained Linda Raville, who accompanied her husband to the church last week.

Behind the vaulted rows of pipes visible through the organ’s ornate front panel are rows of many more, accessed from a cabinet in back, near the sacristy.

“Pressing the organ key opens a small magnet under each pipe,” Mr. Raville explained of the instrument’s electro-pneumatic mechanics.

The magnet creates a change of air pressure and activates a pneumatic device for each pipe.

He reached carefully to one of the ranks and lifted a tin pipe, removing its cap.

Each really functions something like a clarinet, he explained, revealing the pipe’s secret: a small hook — like a shepherd’s crook — with thin reed beneath it.

There are scores of them.

The pipes were forged of various metals — different densities of tin and lead affect the pitch — and others of wood; each piece was crafted and connected together by the Hook and Hastings Company, at Kendal Green, Mass.

ORIGINS

Marilyn Jordan helps curate records kept of the Church of the Good Shepherd’s 136-year history here, some chronicle the organ’s origins, its donor and its trip from Longwood, the Lawrence estate built in the mid-19th century at Brookline, Massachusetts.

Longwood, now a section of Brookline and on the National Register of Historic Places, was familial home of William Lawrence, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts from 1893 to 1927.

J.P. Morgan served as treasurer of the church pension fund founded by Bishop Lawrence during that era.

The pipe organ was sent north by train on April 8, 1927, via Boston & Maine Railroad to the Delaware & Hudson Railway, Westport Depot, and brought by truck to the rebuilt church some five months after the fire.

A total 27 packages containing all pieces and pipes of the organ weighed 6,105 pounds, according to the Bill of Lading.