Heavy rains cause sewage overflow

× Expand LaChute River

TICONDEROGA | Heavy rains last week caused thousands of gallons of untreated and partially-treated sewage to be released into the LaChute River, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Overflows happen when excessive storm water floods sewer lines, breaching bulkheads that under normal circumstances divert the flow to the treatment plant. In circumstances such as these, the discharges are anticipated and permitted under state environmental regulations. The state issues alerts so the public can avoid the watercourses immediately after a discharge.

According to the state, two overflows were recorded in Ticonderoga last Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first alert was for 500 untreated gallons per minute over 10 minutes at 157 Lake George Ave. The second was for 750 partially treated gallons per minute over 24 hours at 219 Montcalm St.