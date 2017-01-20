Heliport sited for Route 9N location

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The former Treadway Motor Sports complex behind the Ticonderoga Car Wash could be home to a medical transport helicopter service in the spring. Air Methods Corp. has applied for permits to construct a heliport there.

TICONDEROGA – The Town of Ticonderoga has endorsed use of a parcel near the Four Corners intersection as a medical transport heliport.

The former Treadway Motorsports complex could become an Air Methods Corp. LifeNet heliport as soon as April, representative William Stubba said at a recent Ticonderoga Town Council session.

Stubba asked the council for a resolution of support.

He said a noise study showed no impact on the community

“This is one of the requirements as part of the APA (Adirondack Park Agency) process,” Stubba said. “We received our letter of determination from FAA. The last item we need for the APA is a resolution from the Town of Ticonderoga asking the (State) DOT to come in provide a letter of determination that we could basically adhere to the heliport requirement.”

Stubba said they have another base in Fort Ann, and are expanding to Ticonderoga. Air Methods is the world’s largest air ambulance operator, running more than 40 percent of the entire air medical fleet in the United States.

“The crews have been hired, the aircraft was delivered, so we can get the operation off and running,” he said. “Our hope is to get things moving. It looks like it’s probably going to be April.”

He said their goal is to be operational by spring.

“The FAA was on site and did their inspections,” he said. “We got the approval from them we needed. We had to have the aircraft come in and fly the approach multiple times.”

The board unanimously passed the resolution to issue a letter of approval.

“We’ll fill it out and mail you a copy,” Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano told Stubba.

Air Methods has been controversial in the region because of high bills for the service mailed to patients who were airlifted to Burlington’s University of Vermont Medical Center and others from local hospitals like Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

After the meeting, Giordano said he discussed that with Air Methods representatives and they assured him those bills were for insurance purposes, and no one would be charged beyond their means to pay.

A May 5, 2015 New York Times article indicated even the reduced bills were too much for patients, however. An Arizona rancher with a $47,182 charge was offered a settlement for $33,000. A woman with a $36,646 bill after a motorcycle crash was offered a reduction to $10,000. In both cases, Air Methods put a lien on their homes when they didn’t pay.

For the Times story, Christina Brodsly, a spokeswoman for Air Methods, said, “Every patient who makes a good-faith attempt to work through payment or our hardship process has never endured having property liens.”

The region also has a non-profit air ambulance service, North Country LifeFlight, which operates out of Adirondack Airport at Lake Clear, but that helicopter is shared with State Police and not always available for medical flights.