Help community at fundraiser

TICONDEROGA | People who play mini-golf at Five Nations Golf on Friday, Oct. 20 will raise money for a Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce project.

The Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are holding a mini-golf family-friendly fundraising event on from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at Five Nations Golf, which will include glow-golf and trivia, as well as complimentary snacks, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages.

This event is open to the public.

The cost will be $15 per person (ages 13 and up) and $10 per student/child (up to age 12). A cash bar will be available for adults age 21 and older.

The Ambassadors will use the proceeds to implement a project, and they are currently looking into purchasing a screen and projector to be used by the chamber to show outdoor movies.

They also hope to be able to allow other organizations to use the equipment for programs within the community, said Ambassadors Chair Jodi Gibbs.

“The Ambassadors are thrilled to offer this event to the community,” she said. “We have been working hard to not only assist the chamber in all of their efforts, but to reach our goal of purchasing the screen and projector.

“This event will be family-friendly, high energy, and great fun.”

Ambassadors are additional representatives of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce for businesses and organizations. They assist at chamber events throughout the year.

Part of the role of an Ambassador is also being involved in the community, fostering new relationships with area businesses and organizations, and to act as an informational resource for members of the chamber.

Ambassadors have the ability to strengthen the business community and reach out to the greater Ticonderoga area through the chamber, Gibbs said.

“We are honored to be able to host this event for the chamber Ambassadors to show our continued support of the community and all the chamber does to make the Ticonderoga area a better place to live, work, and visit,” said Jay Wells, owner of Five Nations Golf.