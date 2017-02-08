Helping the helpless is her goal

× Expand Photo provided This is Cam Brown of Ticonderoga with her sponsored child, Lovely, who lives in Cayes, Haiti. Lovely desires to be a nurse when she grows up. Brown said the photo reminds her that we all have dreams that can be realized.

TICONDEROGA — A Ticonderoga woman’s work with Trades of Hope is helping poor children in impoverished nations like Haiti.

Colleen “Cam” Brown is working with Trades of Hope, a Florida-based organization that imports products made by poor women from nations like Haiti and sells them in the U.S.

The Haitian worker gets paid and remaining money is used for charity work in impoverished places. Brown has raised enough money to send an orphan to school and purchase a bicycle for a woman in Cambodia to commute to and from a job, among other things.

Brown said she got started with Trades of Hope in 1998, after she and her husband, George, became sponsors to a four-year-old boy, Israel, from Haiti, through Compassion International, a Christian group that releases children from poverty.

“We sponsored a boy from Haiti since he was 4 and he is now 23,” Brown told The Sun. “It’s helped him with his education, and his medical care, if he needed that. We had opportunities to go and visit. We last went in 2015 and stayed with a missionary.”

Since that first visit in 1998, they have become sponsors to Lovely (Haiti), Ruth (Dominican Republic), Lawrence (Uganda), Lazack (Tanzania), and Maria (Columbia).

“We have been blessed to visit our children in Haiti and the Dominican Republic,” she said. “When visiting them, their moms expressed their desire to provide shelter, food, and education for their children. Their moms are so grateful for our involvement. Our sponsorship sparked a passion in me to be a voice for the voiceless and to empower those living in extreme poverty.”

The island of Haiti and the Dominican Republic is such a place, she said.

“It was very interesting for us,” she said. “It was an eye-opener.”

That’s when she discovered Trades of Hope.

“It employs hundreds of women,” she said. “My husband, George, and I both said, ‘who shops here?’ The average annual wage (in Haiti) is $400. It’s not that they lack ability, they lack opportunity. I was moved by that. Here was an opportunity to be part of the distribution channel.”

In September 2016, she joined 4,500 others who are involved with Trades of Hope.

“In 2015, while in Haiti, we visited The Apparent Project and saw firsthand empowerment,” Brown said. “The artisans were creating beautiful artwork, which gives them an opportunity to provide for their families. It is so exciting to me that I have met the artisans who create some of the products for Trades of Hope.”

Trades of Hope is in 16 countries, including the U.S., where it helps women leave the sex trade.

“We work with artisan groups,” Brown said. “It’s empowering women so they can support themselves. When women are empowered they’re providing for their families and sending their children to school. It’s a sustainable business for them.”

Their products include jewelry, handbags, and soap sets and lip balm, almost all handmade goods.

“In India, they use sewing machines to make their scarves,” Brown said. “A lot of it is used from things that would be considered discarded, that they transform into something beautiful. They recycle steel drums into designs, they cut them and hammer them into beautiful designs using a nail. It’s pretty cool stuff.”

She has her own page on the Trades of Hope website, goes to vendor events, and does home parties around the area.

“That model worked,” she said. “It helps me work around my personal schedule. It allows flexibility if you want to be part-time, full-time. It fulfills a purpose for me after I went to Haiti and saw the need.”

She’s been doing pretty well selling Trades of Hope products.

“This month if I had sales of $1,000, a dozen chicks were sent to Africa, an orphan in Haiti was being fed, and a child in Haiti is receiving a school-year sponsorship,” she said. “One way to break the cycle of poverty is education.

“I love the piece of making people aware,” Brown said. “There are ways we can change the world.”

Trades of Hope website

mytradesofhope.com/CamBrown

The Apparent Project

compassion.com/sponsor_a_child/default.htm