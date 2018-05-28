Hep C testing efforts, long championed by local veteran, may go national with pilot project

× Expand File photo Danny Kaifetz, medical officer of American Legion 1619 in Morrisonville, has been leading the movement to have all Vietnam era veterans tested for hepatitis C.

PLATTSBURGH | Danny Kaifetz has worked tirelessly for years to encourage his fellow veterans to receive hepatitis C testing, laboring to break through decades of hurdles, from the federal bureaucracy to veteran apathy — even his own battle with the disease.

Hepatitis C poses a particularly insidious threat for military personnel.

Whole no prevalence data exists for Vietnam era veterans like Kaifetz, the incidence rate is about twice as high in military personnel than in the general public.

The U.S. military once used pneumatic jet gun devices used to vaccinate GIs as an exercise in modern efficiency.

Originally designed for cattle, soldiers received high pressure blasts of an 18-drug cocktail before being shipped off to combat zones. But flinching resulted in ripped skin, which led to blood spraying onto the gun where it mixed with fluids from others.

SILENT KILLER

Decades later, a growing body of evidence suggests the now-banned devices acted as a vessel to transport hepatitis C, exposing a generation of recruits to what Kaifetz calls “collateral damage which so many still carry today.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates over 4 million Americans are estimated to have the disease.

Kaifetz, a Marine who himself is a survivor, said the exact rate of infection among Vietnam vets remains unknown, but is expected to be notably higher than the current rate for non-military personnel.

Hepatitis C is a silent killer, with symptoms going unnoticed for decades, often to the extent that a liver transplant is necessary.

Many vets have soured on the VA for years and are generally distrusting of government and are at risk.

As such, they tend not receive care through government clinics, Kaifetz said.

The disease is easily diagnosed, and caught early, it’s curable through a regimen of antiviral drugs.

But without regular doctor visits, veterans are putting themselves at risk, particularly those outside of the VA network, about 4 of 5 of the overall 2.5 million U.S. veterans who served between 1964-75.

LEGISLATION PROPOSED

Since 2015, Kaifetz, who serves as the medical officer for American Legion Post 1619 in Morrisonville, has spearheaded efforts to get veterans tested, with his post the first in the U.S. to offer free testing.