Here comes free mardi gras gala

× Expand Photo provided Revelers celebrate at last year’s Moriah Mardi Gras Community Family Celebration. This year’s event is on Feb. 28.

MORIAH – A mardi gras celebration is coming to Moriah to beat the onset of winter cabin fever.

The free family event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Port Henry Knights of Columbus hall.

The Mardi Gras Community Family Celebration will include a free dinner of chili, cornbread, hot dogs, chips, King Cakes, desserts and beverages, St. Patrick’s Church Pastoral Associate Lorraine Turgeon said.

“It’s an event to celebrate families,” she said. “Everyone is invited; your religious affiliation doesn’t matter. It’s our gift. Kids will have games, arts and crafts, family photos, a live band, dancing. The meal is free; everything is free.”

The mardi gras is sponsored by the Catholic Communities of Moriah and Crown Point, and the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s traditional mardi gras kind of stuff,” Turgeon said. “We hand out beads and candy to everybody. We just play games, Penelope the Clown will be there. Our Catholic community giving back to the community as a whole.”

She said this is the fifth year they’ve put on the celebration.

“A lot of people are struggling, so to have a totally free event is really important,” Turgeon said.

The Moriah Chamber of Commerce is happy to partner with the parish on a fun event like the mardi gras, Chamber President Catherine Sprague said.

“It’s all free and we’re looking forward to a great turnout,” she said. “They’ll be something for everyone, young and old.”